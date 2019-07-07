Officer and a village

It’s a good day at Garkote-B panchayat in Uri, Kashmir, on the Line of Control, with the Army and residents on the same page. As Mohammad Iqbal, an Assistant Director, comes visiting as part of the J&K administration’s massive ‘Back to the Village’ outreach programme, Major Nikhil assures a panch, Mohammad Rafiq Balot, that he empathises with their situation.

“You don’t have roads here, we too don’t have one up to our post. You don’t have proper water supply, we too have the problem. Whatever problems you have, we will extend support,” says the officer.

But Garkote, a village of around 10,000 people, mostly farmers, has a much longer list for Iqbal, one of the few government officers to have ever come their way, around 5,000 ft above sea level, few kilometres from the border and 100 km from the state capital. He is among 4,500 officers who have panned out across villages under the state government programme that began on June 20, and involves officers at all levels, from principal secretaries to entry-level gazetted officials, spending a night and two days at J&K panchayats, listening to people.

The Assistant Director, who is originally from Uri town, reaches around 9.30 am, driving down with 15 other officials. The group of villagers greet him with a bouquet of flowers, but the grievances soon pour out.

As one of them raises the issue of lack of roads even before they have made their way to the meeting venue — the grounds of a high school — the officer assures that he will be around for two days and would speak with them in detail.

At 10 am, the official interaction begins. Iqbal introduces himself, explains why he is here, and informs that he has with representatives from nine departments, such as Health, Social Welfare, Rural Development, and Education, including six women officials.

Balot, whose wife is the sarpanch, speaks next. As he talks about the neglect of their village, a man stands up to complain that while a former MP belongs to Uri, “he hardly comes here”.

Representatives of each department take questions. The health officer comes in for grilling over the ill-equipped primary health centre. “It doesn’t have even a paracetamol tablet. There are no medicines and no staff. There are no roads to the hospital,” Liyaqat Ali says. “We have a post of gynaecologist, but no doctor has been appointed.”

Around 12.25 pm, Major Nikhil, who belongs to the local Army unit, arrives. Balot tells Iqbal they invited the Army as some of the activities they want done need Army nod, given its huge presence in the area and Uri’s tactical importance.

One of the main demands by the villagers is that the Army take their children for an India tour as part of its Sadbhavana programme and select students to coach for competitive exams. The officer promises to follow up. As Iqbal listens, one of the officials reminds him that they have to send pictures to the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, on their interaction. The Assistant Director tells him to convey that they don’t have Internet access. “We will send as soon we can.”

The visiting officers are required to send pictures of their visits, between 10 am and 7 pm on the first day, and 6 am and 7 pm on the second.

A spell of rain halts the programme briefly, with the gathering taking shelter in the compound of the school. When they resume, a college student, Imran Ashraf, seeks Balot’s permission to speak. While he begins in English, he quickly shifts to Urdu, saying otherwise no one would understand him.

Says Ashraf, “Let me speak about some real issues here. We are saying we need infrastructure… this high school building came up a decade ago, it has become ruins. The other main issue is that while everyone here has an Android phone costing no less then Rs 10,000, the village has no connectivity… Don’t we deserve using mobiles in the 21st century? We have to travel long distances to make a single phone call.”

Among those who lists his issues is the head of the high school, Abdul Karim, who agrees with Imran on the school building. “There are six rooms for more than 250 students. There is no road leading to the school, it has no playground and is without a boundary,” says Karim.

Diligently taking notes in a small diary, Iqbal agrees that the lack of a playground, electricity are all genuine issues. He adds, “This place has a lot of potential for tourism and horticulture. I will put all these suggestions in my report.”

Around 2.30 pm, the gathering breaks for lunch, a meal of rice, vegetables and chicken, arranged in the school lawn for Iqbal by the villagers. They reassemble around 3.15 pm, when Iqbal begins his tour of the village, a mandatory part of the programme, accompanied by Balot and a few others. As Iqbal asks them to show him the “farthest place”, some villagers bring a turban for him. “This is part of our tradition,” says a villager. Iqbal happily wears it.

The last house of Garkote is up an hour’s climb. Other than a main road, the 37-year-old officer finds no link or internal roads, but hopes the situation will get better once he has submitted his report.

As officials walk along, a small girl emerges from a house to garland Iqbal. Her father, a ward member, says it is his way of showing appreciation for the first ever official to visit them. “We are hopeful something will change now,” says Ghulam Mohammad.

Around 4.15 pm, the team reaches a health sub-centre, located on another hilltop. Iqbal checks whether the medicines are within the expiry date, and talks to the health official deputed at the centre. “If a serious patient who can’t walk has to reach this health facility, it is not possible without a road,” says Liyaqat Ali.

Around 6 pm, Iqbal begins a second round of talks with villagers, this time inside a local house. Issues of electricity, roads, health and education keep cropping up.

At 8 pm, ready to call it a day, Iqbal clicks photos of the meeting on his phone. Since there is still no network, he asks about the closest place he can find one. The officials head out more than 1.5 km before Iqbal’s phone finally shows Internet connectivity. He immediately sends the pictures to the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, but his efforts to call both the officer and his family in Uri are unsuccessful.

Giving up after four attempts, Iqbal heads back to Garkote, where he is to spend the night in Balot’s house. The next day he will meet women of the village and its gram sabha.