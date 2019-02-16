J&K: Army major killed, jawan hurt in Nowshera IED explosion

An Army major was killed and another jawan was injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera’s Lam area in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The security personnel were checking a freshly dug area when the IED, which was reportedly planted by “enemy forces within Indian territory” detonated. The injured jawan has been admitted in the hospital.

The blast came two days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden into the bus they were travelling in. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.