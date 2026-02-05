J&K outpaces northern states with 8.81% per capita income growth since 2019: Economic Survey

Revenue expenditure in the first eight months of the current financial year stood at Rs 45,157 crore, or 64 percent of the Rs 70,472 crore spent in 2024-25. (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.81 percent between April 2019 and March 2025 — higher than several northern states and Union Territories – after the abrogation of Article 370, the J&K Government’s Economic Survey 2025-26 shows

From 2019-20 to 2024-25 – a period after the abrogation of Article 370 — Jammu and Kashmir’s per capita income grew at the compound annual growth rate of 8.81 percent, which is higher than that of Himachal Pradesh (6.54 percent), Delhi (6.74 percent), Punjab (7.46 percent), Chandigarh (8.21 percent), and Haryana (8.72 percent), the economic survey, tabled in the Assembly Thursday, said.

Noting that J&K contributes about 0.8 percent to the national GDP, broadly in line with its population share, the report said the Union Territory’s Real GSDP is estimated to grow by 5.82 percent and nominal GSDP by 8.80 percent in 2025-26. The size of the economy has been pegged at approximately Rs 2.86 lakh crore in nominal terms and Rs 1.50 lakh crore in real terms.