Omar Abdullah’s NC moves SC over President’s order on Article 370

The National Conference, led by former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, moved the Supreme Court Saturday challenging the President’s order on revoking provisions of Article 370 which grant Jammu and Kashmir special status, reported news agency PTI.

In its petition, the party also sought direction from the apex court to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was ratified by Parliament on Wednesday, as “unconstitutional, void and inoperative”.

The petition was filed by NC leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi.

Abdullah was arrested hours after the government notified Parliament on its decision to revoke special status to the state and bifurcate it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone were also arrested.

Around 400 people, including three business leaders and a university professor, mainstream and separatist activists have been rounded up by police in the latest crackdown in Kashmir, officials told The Indian Express. Scores of activists from the NC and PDP are also detained.

On Thursday, the SC refused urgent hearing of a petition challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370. The bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, said the plea, filed by advocate ML Sharma, would be heard in due course.