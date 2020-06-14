Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday. (Representational Image) Two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday while others managed to escape during two other anti-militancy operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

The encounter began on Saturday morning after a cordon and search operation was launched in the Nepora area of Kulgam based on inputs, a J&K Police spokesperson said. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” police said.

One of the two militants was recruited three days ago and sources said his family had filed a missing persons complaint a few days ago. Sources said the other militant had joined militant ranks last month.

According to the police, militants were given an opportunity to surrender in Kulgam. “Announcements were made on loudspeakers but the hiding militants hurled a grenade,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Army on Saturday said that contact was established with militants at Meldora in Shopian district.

“Joint Operation launched at forenoon today (Saturday) on intelligence input. Cordon was laid & contact established. Firefight ensued. Operation in progress,” Army Srinagar based Chinar Corps tweeted. Sources said the militants escaped from the area.

In Tral area of Pulwama district, militants managed to escape after an anti-militancy operation was launched on Saturday morning. Police said that forces had inputs about the presence of militants in Gula Bagh area.

Meanwhile, police said an IED was diffused on the Bandipora-Srinagar road after it was spotted by a road opening party of CRPF.

