Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Two militants killed in Shopian encounter: Police

Confirming the same, Kashmir Police tweeted, "Two unidentified terrorists killed. Further details shall follow."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 11:26:05 am
shopian encounter, militants killed in shopian encounter, J&K encounter, J&K firing, J&K news, militants in J&K A search operation was launched in the area on Thursday night. (Representational)

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dairoo village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning.

Confirming the same, Kashmir Police tweeted, “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Further details shall follow.”

The encounter broke out at 6.30 am, hours after the troops of 14 Bn CRPF, 44 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation late on Thursday night.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement