Two militants killed in Shopian encounter: Police

A search operation was launched in the area on Thursday night. (Representational) A search operation was launched in the area on Thursday night. (Representational)

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dairoo village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning.

Confirming the same, Kashmir Police tweeted, “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Further details shall follow.”

The encounter broke out at 6.30 am, hours after the troops of 14 Bn CRPF, 44 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation late on Thursday night.

