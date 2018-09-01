J&K: Three militants killed in Bandipora encounter

Two days ago, two militants were killed in an encounter in the district. (Representational) Two days ago, two militants were killed in an encounter in the district. (Representational)

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Public Relations Officer said on Saturday.

“Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in Bandipora district of north Kashmir,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia, said. He added that weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

While the operation is over, more details are awaited, the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, two militants were killed in an encounter in the district. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter took place as the security forces launched a joint search operation “based on credible inputs” about the presence of militants at Par Mohalla in Hajin area. During the searches, the police said, the militants fired on the search party, leading to the encounter.

Both militants were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba and were involved in several attacks on security establishments and “civilian atrocities” in the area, police had said.

