J&K: Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Uri

The operation is underway. (Representational) The operation is underway. (Representational)

Three militants were killed during an operation to foil an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector in northern Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the official, an encounter between the forces and the militants broke out when the former noticed some suspicious movement near Tourna in Boniyar area (Uri sector in Baramulla district) in the early hours of Thursday. The militants opened fire at the forces who retaliated.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were not immediately known.

