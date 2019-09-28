J&K: Militants attack Territorial Army petrol pump in Ramban’s Batote

Three unidentified militants Saturday attacked a Territorial Army petrol pump in Batote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district with grenades and AK rifles. They have been cordoned inside a house belonging to one Vijay Kumar, a tailor, in Batote area.

A senior police officer said that they were cordoning the area. “There are some civilians coming in between us and the terrorists, we are trying to move them to safety,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Sources told The Indian Express that the militants were hiding near one of the quarters of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel. A Territorial Army patrol passed through the area in the morning, causing suspicion among the militants that they were being cordoned. They panicked and threw two three hand grenades and opened fire from their rifles. The army personnel retaliated immediately and later the militants fled towards the side of the Baglihar Dam.

Police cordoned off the area then and there and launched searches. Vehicular traffic movement along the highways and adjoining link roads has been stopped.

Meanwhile, sources said the terrorists managed to reach Batote town from Baghliar Dam side and entered a house holding Vijay Kumar and his family hostage. Later, except for Vijay Kumar, they released the family members and children, they added.

The police and security forces were presently making efforts to the safe release of Vijay Kumar as well before launching the assault on militants.