Monday, July 09, 2018
Militant killed in J&K’s Kupwara, encounter underway: Police

The gunbattle in the forest area of Handwara broke out after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2018 8:23:38 am
The encounter is underway, the police official said. (Representational)

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The gunbattle in the forest area of Handwara broke out after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area. The encounter is underway, the police official said.

