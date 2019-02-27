Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Lot of noise, thought the war had begun’

There was uneasy calm in the Valley Tuesday following the pre-dawn air strike on Jaish camps in Balakot, with local residents fearing that the situation between the two nuclear armed countries may escalate in the near future. Recent government orders for hospitals to stock up medicines and for food department to complete distribution of rations added to the sense of anxiety among citizens in Kashmir.

Residents closely followed the developments related to the air strike Tuesday even as markets remained open and traffic plied smoothly.

Arshid Ahmad, who works for a private company in Srinagar, said people will suffer if Pakistan retaliates to the Indian action. “Unlike last time, Pakistan accepted that India crossed the Line of Control. It means things will definitely escalate. Pakistan will also react now. There is fear and people panicked in the Valley. No one knows what is going to happen,” he said.

Residents in Uri in north Kashmir said jets hovering over the skies made a lot of noise early Tuesday morning. “We have been witnessing jets hovering in the skies from the last few days. But today morning was different. There was a lot of noise,” says Mohammed Sayeed, an Uri resident. “We thought the war has started. It was only around 7 am that we came to know that India has carried out an air attack.”

Meanwhile, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the law and order situation and directed all the forces to take effective measures to maintain public order and peace across the state. —With ENS inputs from Jammu