Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls LIVE Updates: Congress bags all 13 wards in Leh, BJP draws a blank

Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Election to the urban local body polls was held in four phases from October 8 to October 16. There are over 3,000 candidates who contested the 1,145 wards across the state. In Kashmir, which has 598 wards, at least 231 candidates were elected unopposed while no candidates contested in 181 wards. Three seats have been declared so far.
The counting is taking place at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).
Also read | Given the way it was conducted, local bodies poll in Kashmir cannot be seen as representative or democratic
The voter turnout in the polls was low, with 8.3 per cent votes cast in the first phase on October 8, 3.4 per cent in the second phase on October 10, 3.49 per cent in the third phase on October 13 and 4.2 per cent in the last phase on October 16. The overall percentage was 35.1 per cent.
During voting, there were no signs of any electioneering in the run up to the polls as militant outfits had threatened to target those taking part in the elections , while separatist groups including the Hurriyat Conference boycotted the elections.
Eight municipal bodies spread across six districts — all in Kashmir Valley – were scheduled to go to polls on October 16 but only two saw voting as there was no contest in the remaining six. No voting took place in Pattan in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, Pampore, Pulwama and Khrew in Pulwama district in south, Shopian Municipal Committee in Shopian district in south and Dooru Verinag in Anantnag district also in south Kashmir. Read more| Final phase of voting in J&K urban civic body polls underway
Regional parties including the National Conference, along with PDP and CPI(M), boycotted the polls due to the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court that guarantees special privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the third phase, Jammu and Kashmir had a turnout of 3.5 per cent in the Valley — a marginal increase from 3.3 per cent in the second phase. An 81 per cent turnout was recorded in Jammu, where four municipal committees in Samba district went to polls.
Read more on the third phase of polls
At the end of the day, 186 of the 751 registered voters cast their votes. The turnout of 1.8 per cent in Srinagar was lower than 2.3 per cent in the second phase and 6.2 per cent in the first. While 72 of city’s 221 booths did not see any voter, the 12 wards of downtown Srinagar together accounted for 72.1 per cent of the total vote cast in Srinagar.
In the second phase, voting started at 6 am hoping a better voter turnout, however, the poll percentage dipped further in the Valley. By the end of day, the official figures showed only 3.3 per cent votes were cast in the Valley — down from 8.2 per cent in Monday’s first-phase voting. Read more on the second phase of voting
Sumbal in Bandipore at 35.6 per cent, recorded the highest voting in the Valley. The lowest turnout —1.1 per cent — was recorded in Anantnag Municipal Council. Of 160 wards, voting was held for 43. There were no candidates for 56 wards, and candidate on 61 wards were elected unopposed.
Jammu region recorded a turnout of nearly 70 per cent while the Valley logged just 8.2 per cent. The first of the four-phase polls saw voting in 17 cities and towns in the border districts of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch, and eight districts of the Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil and three wards of Srinagar. The Kashmir division recorded an overall turnout of 18.6 per cent. Read more on the first phase of polls
In Jammu district, the highest turnout of 89 per cent was witnessed in Jourian, followed by Gho Manasa (86.21), Bishnah (85.44), Khour (82.13), R S Pura (80.14), Akhnoor (80.49), Arnia (80.16) and Jammu Municipal Corporation (61.92).
Welcome to our Live blog. Read the latest updates on the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir