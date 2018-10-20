Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls LIVE Updates: Congress bags all 13 wards in Leh, BJP draws a blank

Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls LIVE Updates: There are over 3,000 candidates who contested the 1,145 wards across the state. Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls LIVE Updates: There are over 3,000 candidates who contested the 1,145 wards across the state.

Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Election to the urban local body polls was held in four phases from October 8 to October 16. There are over 3,000 candidates who contested the 1,145 wards across the state. In Kashmir, which has 598 wards, at least 231 candidates were elected unopposed while no candidates contested in 181 wards. Three seats have been declared so far.

The counting is taking place at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Also read | Given the way it was conducted, local bodies poll in Kashmir cannot be seen as representative or democratic

The voter turnout in the polls was low, with 8.3 per cent votes cast in the first phase on October 8, 3.4 per cent in the second phase on October 10, 3.49 per cent in the third phase on October 13 and 4.2 per cent in the last phase on October 16. The overall percentage was 35.1 per cent.

During voting, there were no signs of any electioneering in the run up to the polls as militant outfits had threatened to target those taking part in the elections , while separatist groups including the Hurriyat Conference boycotted the elections.