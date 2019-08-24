Jammu and Kashmir LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders to visit Valley today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of top opposition leaders will visit Srinagar on Saturday to “see the ground situation in the state”, where restrictions have been in place since the first week of August. However, hours after their decision was announced, the J&K administration asked political leaders “to cooperate and not visit Srinagar”.

Even as authorities have announced relaxation of prohibitory orders in phases across the Valley, people have been observing a near total market and transport shutdown over the last few days against the government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Meanwhile, senior officials told The Indian Express the Centre has reached out to two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, raising the possibility of re-opening some space for political dialogue in the Valley.