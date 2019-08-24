Jammu and Kashmir LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders to visit Valley today

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders to visit Valley todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-and-kashmir-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-opposition-visit-to-srinagar-5932489/
Hours after Opposition leaders announced that they would visit the Valley today, the J&K administration asked politicians “to cooperate and not visit Srinagar”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of top opposition leaders will visit Srinagar on Saturday to “see the ground situation in the state”, where restrictions have been in place since the first week of August. However, hours after their decision was announced, the J&K administration asked political leaders “to cooperate and not visit Srinagar”.
Even as authorities have announced relaxation of prohibitory orders in phases across the Valley, people have been observing a near total market and transport shutdown over the last few days against the government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.
Meanwhile, senior officials told The Indian Expressthe Centre has reached out to two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, raising the possibility of re-opening some space for political dialogue in the Valley.
Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders to visit Valley today
Opposition leaders on Friday said the government and J&K administration had been claiming that the situation was near normal, and “if everything is normal, then we don’t expect any difficulty in moving around.”
The Opposition leaders’ decision — taken during a meeting at the Parliament office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad — came after the parties on Thursday held their first street protest in the capital demanding the release of detained political leaders in J&K, and is an attempt to mount pressure on the government to ease the restrictions.
However, the J&K administration asked political leaders “to cooperate and not visit Srinagar”. “At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the threat of cross-border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life,” J&K’s Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted.
