Order release of detained J&K leaders: NPP chief to President Kovind

National Panthers Party supremo Prof Bhim Singh Friday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to use his constitutional authority and order the immediate release of the leaders of all political parties, besides former and sitting legislators, detained in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

He also asked the President to convene an urgent meeting of the representatives of all political parties in the state to ensure their release. Representatives from National Conference (NC), PDP and J&K National Panthers Party may also be invited to attend the meeting, he added.

Expressing shock over the present state of affairs in the Valley where “hotels and private homes have been converted into detention centres”, Singh said, “They are ‘forced to sign personal bonds that they shall not talk politics or shall not enter political activities’”.

The NPP leader said that Article 21 of the Indian Constitution has been buried into the graveyard of the President’s Rule. “There is no government, no governance and no rule of law, where the fundamental rights enshrined in Chapter-III of the Indian Constitution have gone with the wind and there is not to reason why,” he alleged.

Advertising

He added that the detained leaders are made to sign the bonds and give an undertaking that they will not indulge in any political activity after their release. “What a horrible state of affairs. Where are the fundamental rights? Where is the freedom which has been granted to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir?” he asked.

He pointed out that while thousands of innocent people lost their lives in the India during partition with minorities as victims everywhere, it was only Kashmir province under the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh where not a single person from the minority community was touched or hurt.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan sounded hollow when he said, “hug each Kashmiri, build a new paradise in Kashmir”.