Pakistan globally recognised for supporting terror, still hails Osama as ‘martyr’: India at UNGA

India, on Saturday, reiterated that the entire union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India”, as it hit out at Pakistan over its references to J&K at the United Nations General Assembly.

Saying that Pakistan holds an ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations, First Secretary Sneha Dubey said, “Pakistan holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Osama bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorifies him as a martyr.”

Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”, and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly. He had spoken about the August 5, 2019 decision of the Indian government on the abrogation of Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In the Right of Reply, Dubey said Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India”. “This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” she added.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down,” the young diplomat said.

Categorically emphasising India’s position, Dubey said New Delhi desires normal relations “with all our neighbours, including Pakistan, but it is for Islamabad to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross border terrorism against India in any manner”.

Asserting that Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists, Dubey said the country “holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council”.

“This is also the country that still holds the despicable record in our region of having executed a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary this year of that horrid event in history, there is not even an acknowledgment, much less accountability,” the Indian diplomat said.

Highlighting that minorities in Pakistan — the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians — live in constant fear and state sponsored suppression of their rights, she added, “This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified. Dissenting voices are muzzled daily, and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented.”

Dubey said that unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a substantial population of minorities who have gone on to hold highest offices in the country including as President, Prime Minister, Chief Justices and Chiefs of Army Staff. “Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage,” Dubey said.