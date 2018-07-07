Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • J&K: Three civilians killed, several injured as Army opens fire on protesters

J&K: Three civilians killed, several injured as Army opens fire on protesters

Following the incident, mobile internet services were suspended in four south Kashmir districts - Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama, IANS reported.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 7, 2018 1:27:19 pm
Security personnel on duty in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Security personnel on duty in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed and several others were injured after the Army opened fire on a group of protesters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to villagers, trouble broke out after the Army detained a few youths, triggering protests in the area. The mob resorted to stone pelting, forcing the security personnel to retaliate.

Following the incident, mobile internet services were suspended in four south Kashmir districts – Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama, IANS reported.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement