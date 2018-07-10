Knife attack on Tral student: J&K Police questioning three suspects

SP Awantipora Mohammad Zahid told The Indian Express that the victim has named three of her classmates who were being questioned. (File photo) SP Awantipora Mohammad Zahid told The Indian Express that the victim has named three of her classmates who were being questioned. (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are questioning three suspects in the case of an alleged knife attack on a student of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in South Kashmir’s Tral.

Mandeep Kour, a polytechnic student, has alleged that some of her classmates had harassed her on communal lines and attacked her after she had approached the university authorities. An FIR under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act section 3/25 has been lodged in the case, police said.

SP Awantipora Mohammad Zahid told The Indian Express that the victim has named three of her classmates who were being questioned.

“The victim has alleged that while she was standing at a bus stop outside her home, at 8.15 am on July 2, two masked men on a bike approached her and attacked her with a knife injuring her arm,” Tral SHO said.

The complainant’s father said, “During Ramzan, her classmates kept asking her to cover her head and asked her to convert to Islam. They kept telling her, ‘Islam qubool karo’. One of the boys even held her by the throat and threatened her. She refused to go to class after that. When we asked her why she was not attending classes, she broke down and told us about the whole issue.”

IUST Vice-Chancellor Mushtaq Siddiqui confirmed that the student and her father had approached his office on June 26 over the matter. Siddiqui said the victim told him that some of her classmates “were asking her to cover her head and fast during Ramzan”.

“We assured her of all support and security at the university. We even offered to her space at the university hostel, where she could live with a guardian,” he said. IUST has also constituted a proctorial committee to investigate into the incident

Meanwhile, protests broke out at IUST on Monday, with students seeking “justice for those picked up for questioning,” a university staffer said.

Staff at the university also told The Indian Express that the incident had begun as a “joke” and the classmates who “teased her” have been named as perpetrators by the student.

A delegation of the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee, J&K, headed by Jagmohan Singh Raina visited the family in Tral on Monday and called for an enquiry into the incident. “…She has been harassed for months and was being asked to convert. Someone once got meat from outside and asked her to eat it. University has not taken any action. I met her and her family and we want an enquiry. This is a serious issue and the truth should come out,” Raina said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd