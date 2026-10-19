Headmaster, doctors, hospital staff: Police put together how a minor was ‘driven to death’ in Kishtwar

A veil of silence from a school to a local hospital to people across the town is alleged to have allowed the sexual exploitation of a minor in Kishtwar to go undetected, till she got pregnant and died while delivering a stillborn.

The over 1,000-page chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch last week names the in-charge headmaster of a government school, two doctors including one posted at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC), two staffers at the government-run Kishtwar District Hospital, and a local community leader among 15 accused, in the case.

The chargesheet was filed before Munsiff Judge, Kishtwar, holding charge as the Principal District and Sessions Judge.

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The headmaster and main accused, Khalid Hussain, is alleged to have sexually exploited the girl. Dr Rekha Sharma, a Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, posted at the local PHC; Dr Shafqat Shabir Bhawani, who runs a diagnostic and imaging centre near the Kishtwar District Hospital; and local community leader Manzoor Ahmed have been charged under POCSO for failing to report the minor victim’s pregnancy to the police.

The others named in the chargesheet include two employees at Kishtwar District Hospital – National Health Mission-associated junior staff nurse Sonika Parihar and sanitation worker Zareena Begum – Abdul Latief Bhanday, a teacher at another school in the town; and the owner of a medical shop allegedly running illegally from PHC premises, Haroon Rashid Mir.

The remaining accused are relatives and alleged supporters of the headmaster – Tariq Hussain, Farooq Ahmed, Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, Noor Din, Peer Baksh and Mohammad Ishaq.

While Dr Sharma, Dr Bhawani and Manzoor Ahmed are out on bail, and a driver named Reyaz is yet to be arrested, the others are in jail.

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The police received a tip-off about a suspicious death after the minor died in a botched abortion attempt, on August 20. It initiated inquest proceedings, ordering preservation of the DNA samples of the girl and the stillborn, and registering an FIR under the BNS and POCSO.

A few days later, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch, and a Special Investigation Team was set up, under the supervision of IGP, Crime Branch, Sarah Rizvi.

The probe team found that the victim’s pregnancy was discovered 10 days before she died, at the PHC, but that Khalid Hussain ensured that the matter did not reach the police and roped in the other accused, including relatives, associates and two influential community elders, to “settle” the matter and have the pregnancy terminated. The relatives named in the case include two of Khalid Hussain’s brothers, a brother-in-law and an uncle.

The victim’s father was allegedly intimidated with the threat of social boycott if he went to the police, the chargesheet says, and pressured to sign a “raazi-nama (settlement deed)”. The chargesheet says the SIT has retrieved this document, and an FSL test has confirmed its authenticity.

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For the termination of the pregnancy, help was taken of the employees of District Hospital Kishtwar in exchange for money.

According to the chargesheet, the victim was brought to the hospital on August 19, and her age was forged to show she was an adult. After bids to terminate the pregnancy, which was at an advanced stage, went allegedly wrong and her condition worsened, the victim was taken to Government Medical College, Doda.

The doctors there referred her to Government Medical College, Jammu, given her critical state. She died en route at Udhampur.

As per the chargesheet, the vehicle in which she was transported, allegedly owned by Khalid Hussain, was washed in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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The SIT claims to have witness statements, including of the victim’s parents, call detail records, CCTV footage, bank and ATM transaction records, hospital records, and other documents as proof.

The results of the DNA samples collected of the victim and the stillborn, along with Khalid Hussain and one of his brothers, are still awaited. Officials said that on the basis of the reports, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed.