Jammu and Kashmir: Journalists protest over restrictions

Thursday’s sit-in was the first protest by Valley journalists since August 5 after the scrapping of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

Kashmir leaders will be released from detention 'one by one': J-K Govenor's advisor
A Kashmiri woman walks past a barbed wire barricade set up by paramilitary soldiers during restrictions in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

As the lockdown and suspension of Internet entered its 60th day on Thursday, over 100 journalists in the Valley staged a sit-in at the city’s Kashmir Press Club, seeking immediate and unhindered access to communication.

A joint statement issued by 11 media associations in the Valley said: “There have been no clear answers from the government why it has barricaded the Kashmir journalist fraternity under a communication blockade. The government must come up with an answer on how long the crackdown on news would continue.”

Wearing black bands and holding placards that read ‘Journalism is not a crime’, ‘Information blockade – 60 days and counting’, the protesting journalists demanded an immediate end to the curbs.

The J&K government has set up a Media Facilitation Centre at a private hotel in Srinagar. Journalists complained that their movements and activities in the centre were tracked.

