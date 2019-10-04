Jammu and Kashmir: Journalists protest over restrictions

As the lockdown and suspension of Internet entered its 60th day on Thursday, over 100 journalists in the Valley staged a sit-in at the city’s Kashmir Press Club, seeking immediate and unhindered access to communication.

A joint statement issued by 11 media associations in the Valley said: “There have been no clear answers from the government why it has barricaded the Kashmir journalist fraternity under a communication blockade. The government must come up with an answer on how long the crackdown on news would continue.”

Thursday’s sit-in was the first protest by Valley journalists since August 5 after the scrapping of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

Wearing black bands and holding placards that read ‘Journalism is not a crime’, ‘Information blockade – 60 days and counting’, the protesting journalists demanded an immediate end to the curbs.

The J&K government has set up a Media Facilitation Centre at a private hotel in Srinagar. Journalists complained that their movements and activities in the centre were tracked.