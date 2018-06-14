J&K: Jawan abducted by militants found dead

Army Jawan Aurangzeb who has been abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. (Twitter/ANI) Army Jawan Aurangzeb who has been abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. (Twitter/ANI)

The body of the Army jawan who was abducted by militants was found in Gusoo on Thursday evening. The jawan, identified as Aurangzeb from Rajouri, was picked up by militants from Kalampora area in Pulwama when he was proceeding on leave for Eid.

He belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was at present posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, officials said.

At about 9 am on Thursday, army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened. Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan, they added.

Meanwhile, militants gunned down veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, a local newspaper, Shujaat Bukhari and two of his personal security guards on Thursday evening.

