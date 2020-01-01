Kashmir Press Club: ‘Internet clampdown has crippled functioning of media’

The KPC has demanded the government “lift the communication gag and allow free and unconditional access to Internet”. (File) The KPC has demanded the government “lift the communication gag and allow free and unconditional access to Internet”. (File)

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday said the clampdown on Internet has “severely crippled” the functioning of the media fraternity in the Valley, and has “adversely affected the ground reporting and news gathering operations”.

The KPC statement came after a meeting attended by all editors’ bodies and journalist associations of the Valley.

“The participants were of the view that the government has deliberately muzzled the press to control flow of information which has equally impacted the readers who have right to know facts. The gag has adversely affected the ground reporting and news gathering operations. It has now become untenable for journalists and media organisations to operate out of the makeshift media facilitation centre which is inadequate to accommodate reporters, editors, photojournalists and video journalists of over 200 publications and scores of bureaus,” the KPC statement said.

The KPC has demanded the government “lift the communication gag and allow free and unconditional access to Internet”. The statement said, “To remind the government of its role in ensuring freedom to the fourth estate, the participants unanimously asked the government to take all measures to ensure right to free speech and free expression.”

