More action in J&K’s corridors of power: Interim Chief Secretary appointed as Sajjan Singh Yadav awaits posting

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in a major development late Sunday night, assigned the charge of UT Chief Secretary to Shailendra Kumar, a 1995 AGMUT cadre IAS officer, until the arrival of new Chief Secretary Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav in J&K.

Kumar is currently serving as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department in the UT Administration, besides holding additional charge of the Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, he “will continue to look after the charge of chief secretary until Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT 1995), joins the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”