111 terrorists infiltrated since Aug 2019; terror incidents down by 60%: Govt

More than 100 terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when the government took the decision to strip the erstwhile state of its special status, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha in response to a question, between August 2019 and July, 2020, there were 176 infiltration attempts of which 111 were successful.

In response to another question, the government said in the 402 days preceding the August 5, 2019 decisions there had been 455 incidents of terror in Jammu and Kashmir. However, in the 402 days post this decision (till September 9, 2020), only 211 such incidents were recorded in the union territory. It also said there are currently 233 people detained in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 176 infiltration attempts since, the maximum were made in August 2019, the month when government announced the decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories. Of the 48 infiltration attempts, 32 were successful in that month.

However, the next month that year, more terrorists were able to cross the borders into Jammu and Kashmir. In September, 2019, there were 40 infiltration attempts of which 36 were successful. In October last year, of the 26 terrorists who attempted infiltration, only 12 were successful.

Since then, which is also the period of winter in the Valley, the infiltration figures have been in single digits till March, 2020 with February recording zero infiltration attempts. In April, however, there were 23 attempts of which 18 were successful, the government said.

However, since May the infiltration attempts have once again gone down with May recording of attempts with 50% success and June recording no attempts at all. In July there were 10 attempts but none were successful.

“Regular attempts for infiltration by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are sponsored and supported from across the border,” MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.

In response to another question MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said, “Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. As a result, 138 terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir from 01.03.2020 till 31.08.2020. During this period of six months, 50 security force personnel have attained martyrdom in terrorist related incidents and ceasefire violations/cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir.”

