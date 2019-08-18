Imran Khan: World must seriously consider safety of India’s nuclear arsenal under Modi govt

Two days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hinted that India’s “no first use” for nuclear weapons might not be etched in stone, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed concern about the “safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal” under the control of the “fascist, racist Hindu supremacist” Narendra Modi government and urged the international community to take notice.

Advertising

“The world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu supremacist Modi government. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world,” Khan tweeted.

The World must also seriously consider the safety & security of India’s nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 18, 2019

The prime minister’s remarks come a day after the Pakistani Army claimed that it was possible India could launch an attack to divert global attention from Kashmir, which has once again become a fresh flashpoint between the two nations since the revocation of J&K’s special status earlier this month.

Explained: India’s doctrine of Nuclear No First Use

For the second time in a week, Imran Khan once again sought to bring the attention of the global community to the unprecedented communication blackout in Kashmir since August 5, saying the matter “should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with UN observers being sent there”.

“India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu supremacist ideology and leadership. This threatens nine million Kashmiris under siege for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with UN observers being sent there,” he said.

Advertising

Upping the ante against the RSS, Khan said, “One can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP founding fathers.”

“Already four million Indian Muslims face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship. The world must take note as this genie is out of the bottle and the doctrine of hate and genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it,” he said.

The Pakistan PM’s remarks came on a day Rajnath Singh made it clear that if bilateral talks between the two countries were to happen, it would be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“Some people believe that talks should be held with Pakistan but as long as Pakistan supports terror, there will be no talks. If there will be talks, it will be on PoK,” he said while speaking at the ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Panchkula.

Last week, Singh had created a flutter when he said that India remained “firmly committed” to the doctrine of “no first use” for nuclear weapons but indicated that this may not be etched in stone.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” Singh said. A commitment to not be the first to use a nuclear weapon has long been India’s stated policy.