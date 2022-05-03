J&K investigating agency may approach Pakistan court to get information about Hizbul militants staying across border

The State Investigating Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to approach a court in Pakistan to get information about the activities of three Hizbul Mujahideen militants from Jammu division’s Doda district, including two who are staying in the neighbouring country and have been coordinating secessionist activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from there.

Identified as Asif Shabir Naik of Doda’s Kashtigarh area, his father Shabir Hussain Naik alias Khalid Shabir and Safdar Hussain alias Ehsan of Doda’s Marmat, the SIA on Monday filed a chargesheet against them in the NIA special court. Among the three, Shabir Hussain Naik and Safdar Hussain are in Pakistan.

The chargesheet followed investigations conducted over the last six months beginning November 7 in the backdrop of government’s strategy to identify J&K residents who are hiding in Pakistan and coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities from across the border, an official statement said.

According to the chargesheet, Asif Shabir Naik was intercepted at Srinagar airport while trying to escape back to Pakistan on the basis of intelligence inputs that he had been visiting Pakistan posing as a student studying in India but was actually visiting terrorist and separatist training facilities. Accordingly, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The two other accused, including mastermind Shabir Hussain Naik and his associate Safdar Hussain, who are hiding in Pakistan, have been tagged as absconders under Section 299 of the CrPC.

An official said, “The investigation has resulted in unearthing a story of a father who escaped to Pakistan illegally and climbed the ladder of seniority in the Hizbul Mujahideen led by Syed Sallauddin and became the media advisor looking after the propaganda cell of the terror outfit.”

Registered at the JIC Jammu police station, the investigation also reportedly revealed how Pakistani agencies have been brazenly and egregiously misusing not only the travel between the two countries on the basis of valid travel documents but also Indian students going to Pakistan for higher studies.

“In this case, Hizbul Mujahideen, with the blessings of Pakistani agencies, gave the cover of studentship to Asif but used his stay in Pakistan to meet his father, a senior Hizbul figure, and also undergo training in sabotage and subversion. The forensics of the phone devices of Asif showed that he had videographed Army installations along the Baramulla-Srinagar Road,” the chargesheet said, adding that he had also photographed the access road to the airport and security features adjacent to it.

While the visa on Asif’s passport showed that he’s a visitor, immigration records indicated he was a student. His interrogation in the context of digital evidence revealed that Pakistan had arranged his admission in the International Islamic university in Islamabad in a mass communication programme as a cover and simultaneously, facilitated his internship in the media cell of Hizbul run by his father. The investigation revealed that Asif had completely concealed the fact that his father was in Pakistan and a senior figure in the terrorist organisation and close to Syed Sallauddin.

“The objective of Asif’s admission, as a student in a mass media course in Pakistan is suspected and he was to return to India as a respected journalist and clandestinely get embedded in the system and receive instructions from across (the border) in planning, coordinating and executing not only propaganda operations but separatist and even violent terrorist actions. But for the videos in his cell phone, the latter part of the adversary agenda would not have surfaced,” said the investigating officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused, Asif Shabir Naik, stayed in Pakistan for almost three years along with Shabir Hussian Naik and Safdar Hussain in Hizbul camps.

Pointing out that the major part of the investigation pertained to the territory of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and even when it was comprehended that Pakistan authorities would not cooperate in assisting this legally mandated investigation, an official statement here said it had been thought prudent and legally warranted to use the tool of Letter Rogatory and request the Pakistani court of law through the laid down channel seeking information of the activities of the accused Asif Shabir Naik while in Pakistan.