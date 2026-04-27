J-K High Court quashes AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention under Public Safety Act

On September 24 last year, days after he was detained, Malik had filed a petition not only challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), but also seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore. (File image)

The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Monday quashed the detention of Doda AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who has been in Kathua jail for around seven months.

Justice Mohammad Yusuf Wani ordered the government to release Malik if he was not wanted in any other case.

On September 24 last year, days after he was detained, Malik had filed a petition not only challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), but also seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore. The court had reserved its verdict in the matter on February 23.

AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia said on Monday, “The court has pronounced its judgment in Mehraj Malik’s case. His PSA has been quashed.” The spokesperson added that the judgment “bolsters our faith in the judiciary”.