Jammu and Kashmir: Hibzul Mujahideen Valley chief Riyaz Naikoo warns of more attacks

Days after a suicide car bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into a paramilitary bus, killing 40 CRPF personnel, Hibzul Mujahideen’s operations chief in the Valley, Riyaz Naikoo, has warned of more such attacks, thus signalling a shift in dynamics of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, Naikoo released an audio message praising the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, and warned against attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley.

The statement assumes significance since it hints at a shift in dynamics of militancy in Kashmir.

While Hizbul Mujahideen has been the largest militant outfit in the Valley, in the past it has refrained from carrying out suicide the fidayeen on security camps in the Valley.

In his unverified audio message, Naikoo also stated that they are fighting a war in Kashmir, and that the time is not far away when children in Kashmir will wear suicide vests and target security forces in the Valley.