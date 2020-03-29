Jammu and Kashmir: Helpline launched for stranded migrant workers

A deserted Srinagar street on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A deserted Srinagar street on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

To ensure that inter-state migrant labourers who came to Jammu and Kashmir before the nationwide lockdown don’t start their journey back home, the Union Territory administration Sunday launched 24×7 helplines to facilitate their stay.

According to Labour Commissioner, J&K, migrant labourers can contact Inspector Showkat Shafi on helpline number 8899546373 and Inspector Ansar Ahmed (7006286174). In Jammu division, they can contact Labour Officer Shivika Sharma, Labour Officer, on 9149691329 and Section Officer Stander Pal Singh (7051986422). These officers shall be available round-the-clock, he added.

A day earlier, the UT government had established a 24×7 dedicated helpline in the office of its Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, asking its residents stranded in the union capital and elsewhere in the country to contact on telephone numbers (24611210, 24611108, 24615475) in case of any issue.

Meanwhile, the UT administration reached out to its labourers from Kishtwar and Doda stranded in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim to ensure delivery of ration and other essential commodities to them at their doorstep.

An official statement here said that Kishtwar District Magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara talked to District Magistrates of Kinnaur and Shimla to ensure food, shelter and medical facilities to 28 contractors and labourers from Patnazi Bonjwah who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing the list, contact numbers and locations of these stranded residents with them, he also nominated Kishtwar Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dr Amir Hussain as nodal officer to facilitate and coordinate availability of various facilities to residents of Kishtwar stranded in different parts of the country and submit his report to him on daily basis.

He further appealed to the people of Kishtwar to bring such stranded residents to the notice of District administration by contacting a 24×7 district control room on 01995-259-555, so their problems could be mitigated.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode contacted the authorities concerned in Sikkim to ensure supply of food and other basic facilities to 12 stranded labourers at Namchi-Sikkim.

Pointing out that the ADM -South Sikkim assured care of all the stranded labourers of district Doda at Namchi-Sikkim, he appealed to local people to inform about all the people stranded outside the UT at 24×7 District control room numbers 18001807122, 9906320997, 01996233337.

