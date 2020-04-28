Coronavirus: J&K begins massive health audit of 1.3 crore residents

Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district during the coronavirus pandemic. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district during the coronavirus pandemic. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

In a major drive to contain Covid-19 before the lockdown ends on May 3, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started conducting a health audit of its 1.3 crore residents.

With 45,000 field-level officials, including 3,000 doctors from Covid clinics, going door to door, the massive exercise is the first across the country, official sources said. The Union Territory has surveyed about five lakh households comprising nearly 25 lakh people in the past five days, sources added.

This exercise is being conducted on orders from Lt Governor G C Murmu, who asked to replicate the successful pilot survey of five hotspots in Jammu spread over to 29 electoral booths earlier this month, a senior official said.

Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta, who is also Mission Director for two smart cities projects in J&K, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan and Mission Director National Health Mission Bhupinder Kumar are among the few officials who devised the strategy for such a massive exercise, sources added.

Till 4 pm Tuesday, the UT had a total 546 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

you

To complete the health audit by May 3, the government has divided the UT into 10,762 zones on the basis of electoral booths, with each comprising 250-400 households. There are multiple teams collecting data in each area, a senior official said.

At level 1, members of every household will be surveyed by a three member team headed by a booth-level officer and comprising an ASHA and an Anganwadi worker. To monitor the work on a real time basis, each team’s members will use the Swasthya Nidhi App on their mobile phones which geo tags the location of the house (longitude and latitude wise), the official said.

The information sought by the government includes age, mobile number, travel history of past 28 days and health details including co-morbidity symptoms like hypertension, blood sugar etc. to identify those in the high-risk category. Each booth level team has been assigned to cover a minimum of 50 households per day.

Supervisors have been appointed to monitor 10-12 teams each, and cross check the data submitted by calling five per cent of the households surveyed, the official said.

The second level includes a three member medical supervisory team (MST) from Covid-19 clinics, including a doctor, will visit those with co-morbidities the next day to check on them and take a decision whether they need to be tested, quarantined or put under home surveillance. With only one per cent of the people surveyed having comorbidity symptoms, every doctor has 2,000 to 3,000 households in areas under his/her jurisdiction.

At the third level, Block Medical Officers will supervise the work of the these MSTs and then, based on reports, the Chief Medical Officer in the district will test, quarantine or isolate the suspected person, sources said, adding that everything is being done on a real time basis as teams visit households.

Meanwhile, official sources said the entire exercise was being done under the overall supervision and control of the Deputy Commissioner concerned, adding that the data is being stored digitally.

The government has also asked residents to report any Covid-19 symptoms after completion of the survey. The government has in a way attached a Covid-19 clinic to every household, the official said, adding that the clinic doctor will visit the patient if needed.

The data is important as the same can be used by UT government in its awareness campaigns in the future, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd