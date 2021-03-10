Jammu and Kashmir HC to hear Mehbooba plea against ED summons today

Alleging that the state has resorted to “a series of hostile acts” against her acquaintances and family friends ever since her release from preventive detention last year, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has approached the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate and said that she apprehends she may be made an accused by the agency.

The case is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a division bench of the High Court. Mufti has also challenged Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on various grounds in the petition.

“She has not been informed if she is being summoned as an accused or as a witness. She has also not been informed of what she is being summoned in connection with, and the scheduled offence under the PMLA which gave rise to the proceedings in respect of which Impugned Summons has been issued to her,” Mufti said through her counsel Prasanna S in the petition.