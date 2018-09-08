Jammu and Kashmir HC dismisses plea to set aside Masarat Alam’s detention under PSA

Masarat Alam was re-arrested by the police last November, soon after he was released Jammu’s from Kot Bhalwal jail. (File Photo) Masarat Alam was re-arrested by the police last November, soon after he was released Jammu’s from Kot Bhalwal jail. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Friday dismissed a petition for setting aside the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League chairman Masarat Alam under the Public Safety Act (PSA), saying that secessionist, terrorist and radical activities in different states including J&K were a challenge to the whole nation and these cannot be equated with a usual law and order problem within a state.

Alam was re-arrested by the police last November, soon after he was released Jammu’s from Kot Bhalwal jail. The high court had then quashed his detention under PSA on the ground that he was not apprised of his right to make a representation to the detaining authority. The separatist leader, who was first arrested in June 1990, has spent more than 18 years in jail. He has been detained under PSA three dozen times.

In the present case, dismissing the petition filed by his uncle, Justice Tashi Rabstan observed that “our country is victim of an undeclared war by the epicentres of terrorism, radicalism, secessionism and extremism” with resourceful outfits and organisations engaged in such activities “in different states. “These activities are meant to destabilise the nation…This cannot be equated with a usual law and order problem within a state,” the judge said.

