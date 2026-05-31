Jammu and Kashmir Hajj pilgrims threaten boycott of return flights over ‘discriminatory’ baggage curbs

The Indian Air Force — Srinagar is a defence airport — issued a NOTAM for Srinagar airport from April 6 to July 31 owing to repair work. As per the NOTAM, Srinagar airport will remain operational only from 8 am to 5 pm and evening flights will not be allowed.

Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir have warned they will not board flights back home after airlines curtailed their baggage allowance and informed them that their luggage would arrive by road from Ahmedabad days after their return.

J&K Hajj Officer Shujaat Ahmad said they have raised the issue with authorities but have been informed that the decision was taken in view of the NOTAM at Srinagar airport.

The Indian Air Force — Srinagar is a defence airport — issued a NOTAM for Srinagar airport from April 6 to July 31 owing to repair work. As per the NOTAM, Srinagar airport will remain operational only from 8 am to 5 pm and evening flights will not be allowed.