Jammu and Kashmir Hajj pilgrims threaten boycott of return flights over ‘discriminatory’ baggage curbs
After airlines reduced the check-in baggage allowance for Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and said their luggage would be transported separately by road from Ahmedabad, several pilgrims alleged discriminatory treatment
The Indian Air Force — Srinagar is a defence airport — issued a NOTAM for Srinagar airport from April 6 to July 31 owing to repair work. As per the NOTAM, Srinagar airport will remain operational only from 8 am to 5 pm and evening flights will not be allowed.
Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir have warned they will not board flights back home after airlines curtailed their baggage allowance and informed them that their luggage would arrive by road from Ahmedabad days after their return.
J&K Hajj Officer Shujaat Ahmad said they have raised the issue with authorities but have been informed that the decision was taken in view of the NOTAM at Srinagar airport.
The Indian Air Force — Srinagar is a defence airport — issued a NOTAM for Srinagar airport from April 6 to July 31 owing to repair work. As per the NOTAM, Srinagar airport will remain operational only from 8 am to 5 pm and evening flights will not be allowed.
“Due to NOTAM, the aircraft are unable to land at their full capacity at the airport. They are able to land at only 60 percent of loading capacity,” Hajj Officer Ahmad told The Indian Express. “We have raised the issue with the Airport Authority, with the J&K government and even the civil aviation ministry, but nothing conclusive has come out yet.”
Hajj pilgrims said they have been informed that their check-in baggage limit has been reduced from 40 to 35 kg and that their bags will be sent by road.
“This rule is being applied only to us, the pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir. Why this discriminatory approach against us,” said a pilgrim from Saudi Arabia through a video message. “We were not provided any of the facilities promised to us during our stay. We tolerated everything and didn’t complain. But now it is too much.”
Another pilgrim said if the airlines failed to provide the facilities committed to them, they should refund their money.
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“Why should we pay for the facilities that have not been provided to us,” he said. “We have packed our bags as per the limit. What would we do with the extra baggage now? Do they want us to throw that? Let them compensate us for it.”
The pilgrims have warned that they will not board flights back home if they are not allowed the check-in baggage promised to them or compensated for it.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and legislator Waheed Para called the issue concerning.
“Concerned over reports that Haj pilgrims from J&K travelling from Jeddah to Srinagar were stopped for immigration/customs clearance at Ahmedabad & asked to send their luggage separately by road. The same luggage was allowed during departure. Our Hajjis do not deserve this treatment. Requesting immediate intervention,” Para posted on X.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More