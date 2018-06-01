Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade hurled at PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah’s house, no injuries reported

Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants hurled a grenade at PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah’s residence on Friday. (Source: Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants hurled a grenade at PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah’s residence on Friday. (Source: Express Photo)

Suspected militants hurled a grenade at PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah’s house on Friday in Tral area of Pulwama district. However, no injuries have been reported as the grenade exploded in the lawn of the house.

According to police, the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. Shah is a legislator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has a coalition government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another attack, the ultras lobbed a grenade at CRPF personnel at Khanabal in Anantnag district this afternoon. Four persons, including two CRPF personnel, were injured in the explosion. All injured are stated to be stable, the official said.

The attacks come a month after miscreants lobbed a petrol bomb at the ancestral home of PDP MLA Mohd Yusuf Bhat in Shopian. The MLA wasn’t present at his residence when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, a week ago several civilians were injured in a grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara district. According to police, militants hurled a bomb at security forces’ patrol party at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir. The resulting explosion injured 10 civilians, including a 12-year-old boy and a few women.

Earlier in April, a grenade attack in Kulgam had left two policemen and one civilian injured.

