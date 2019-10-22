Satya Pal Malik: Position of Governor weak, can’t even talk their heart out

Lamenting that the post of a governor in the country was very weak, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday said he does not enjoy the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out.

Advertising

Addressing the seventh convocation of the Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district, Satya Pal Malik said he remains apprehensive over his remarks not annoying anyone in New Delhi.

“Governor is a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out. I remain apprehensive for almost three days hoping that my words have not annoyed anyone in Delhi,” PTI quoted Malik as saying.

Malik also criticised separatists in the state, saying none of them have lost their own to terrorism but instead used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed.

Advertising

The J&K governor also alleged that “affluent and powerful” sections have crushed the dreams of the youths in Kashmir and urged the people to join the Centre’s efforts to usher peace and progress in the state.

“Politicians, bureaucrats, affluent and powerful have crushed the dreams of the youths and destroyed their lives. The society leaders, religious preachers, maulvis, Hurriyat and mainstream parties have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed. None of them has lost their own child and nobody from their families joined terrorism,” Malik said.