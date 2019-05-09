Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik asks top cop to probe political killings since Oct 2018

Following Governor Satya Pal Malik’s directions, Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Home department has ordered the state’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Security and law and order, Munir Ahmad Khan, to conduct an inquiry into attacks on political functionaries of various political parties in the state since October 2018.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, during a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Wednesday, Malik undertook a review of security-related issues.

“This is with a view to ensure that all possible measures, general as well as specific, are taken for the security of political workers… particularly in view of the terrorist attacks on political workers in recent past. He (ADGP) shall submit his report, covering all the relevant aspects… within 15 days,” the statement said.

While advising security agencies to give due consideration to genuine apprehensions of political activists working at the grassroots level, the governor said leaders of different political parties and other organisations may raise their security concerns with the security headquarters of the J&K Police and that due diligence of threat perceptions would be carried out by Intelligence agencies.