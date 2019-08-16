Your identity not on the line, nor fiddled with: J&K Governor on I-Day

In his first public address after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and announced its bifurcation into two Union Territories, Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday assured the people of J&K that their identity is neither at stake nor has it been tampered with.

After hoisting the Tricolour at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar amidst tight security, Malik, the last Governor to make an Independence Day speech before the state becomes a Union Territory on October 31, said: “The changes brought in by the central government are not just historic but have opened new doors of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and people of Ladakh.”

“On this occasion, I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity is not on line. Nor has it been fiddled with. The Constitution of India allows the flourishing of several regional identities. If you travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, you will see a variety of languages, cultures, religions and societies. So nobody should get worried that the decisions of the central government would end identity”.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was present at the function. But mainstream politicians and activists, barring those from the BJP, were missing — many have been placed under detention — for the first time in recent years. A security blanket was thrown over the city, all roads leading to the venue were closed and the communication blackout continued. Helicopters were also used for surveillance from the air.

In his speech, Malik said: “In the last 70 years, common people of the state had deviated from basic issues of development, peace and prosperity. Instead of paying attention to these issues, people were misled by issues which had no meaning in their life. It is surprising that even at the time of elections or anything else, the attention of the people was never directed towards roti, kapda aur makaan.”

Referring to the revocation of the state’s special status, he said: “With these changes, the obstacles coming in the way of development and prosperity have been removed. It will help governance, there will be self-reliance, employment will increase and the important thing is that people of Jammu and Kashmir will feel they are equal with the other parts of the country”.

He said the administration is committed to the “safe return” of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. “Kashmir is not complete without Kashmiri Pandits. My government is committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits… My belief is that that the complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley will be possible only with the help and support of people of Kashmir and other stakeholders.”