Jammu and Kashmir government to pitch for ceasefire extension

The Jammu and Kashmir government will pitch for extension of the Ramzan ceasefire, citing improvement in the security situation in the state, when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the Centre’s move on Thursday, sources said.

The state government expects militants to respond positively to the announcement. “Even as we see the ceasefire bringing great relief to the people of J&K, militants seem to be continuing their violent activities & desperately trying to sabotage the process. I only hope that they realise the futility of their actions soon,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

A report, prepared by the J-K Police’s intelligence wing, would be presented before the Home Minister in the form of a powerpoint presentation to highlight peace dividends of the unilateral ceasefire announced by New Delhi on May 16.

The state government would highlight the steep decline in civilian and military killings during the ceasefire to strengthen its case. According to the report, 45 incidents of stone-pelting have been reported between May 17 and June 1 as against 732 such incidents in the first five months of this year. It further states that the Valley has seen only three civilian deaths and a soldier being killed in a militant attack during this period, as against the death of 22 civilians and 32 security personnel in the first five months this year.

Eleven militants, all of them infiltrators, have been killed in border areas since the ceasefire as against 77 in the first five months this year, according to the report.

“Even though militants have not responded positively to the ceasefire announcement, the figures suggest that there has been reduction in violence,” a police officer privy to the report said. “We expect that if the ceasefire is extended, militants too would have a fresh look at it.”

The government is hopeful that the Centre would extend the ceasefire, especially in view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. “It (ceasefire) is a bold move and it had a positive effect, irrespective of the fact that some militants groups have tried to disrupt it. In my opinion, it (disruption) is clearly against the public mood,” PWD minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said. “We believe it is a gesture that can be a platform for finding a permanent, dignified and honourable space for J&K within the Republic.”

