Jammu and Kashmir gets new intel chief — in officer who supervised Vyapam probe

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the appointment of M K Sinha as the new intelligence chief of Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

In a major police reshuffle, the government has shifted out Jammu and Kashmir’s intelligence chief Nitish Kumar, replacing him with M K Sinha.

Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar has taken over as the Valley’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP) while Tejinder Singh would be his counterpart in Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the appointment of M K Sinha as the new intelligence chief of Jammu and Kashmir. A 1996-batch IPS officer, M K Sinha has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) of J&K Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has been posted as Additional Director General of Armed Police.