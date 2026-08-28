Jammu and Kashmir gets new intel chief — in officer who supervised Vyapam probe

A 1996-batch IPS officer, M K Sinha has been appointed as Additional Director General of J&K Police's CID

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readUpdated: Aug 28, 2026 07:16 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir gets new intel chief, Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir new intel chief, M K Sinha. Nitish Kumar, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir government, Vyapam probe, Indian express news, current affairsLieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the appointment of M K Sinha as the new intelligence chief of Jammu and Kashmir. (File)
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In a major police reshuffle, the government has shifted out Jammu and Kashmir’s intelligence chief Nitish Kumar, replacing him with M K Sinha.

Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar has taken over as the Valley’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP) while Tejinder Singh would be his counterpart in Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the appointment of M K Sinha as the new intelligence chief of Jammu and Kashmir. A 1996-batch IPS officer, M K Sinha has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) of J&K Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has been posted as Additional Director General of Armed Police.

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Originally from the J&K cadre of the IPS, M K Sinha has worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Intelligence Bureau. In 2016, he was appointed as the Joint Director of CBI. He also supervised the investigation in Madhya Pradesh’s Vyapam scam. Besides, he worked as Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, he was posted as IGP, Jammu.

The new IGP for Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, will replace V K Birdi, who has been sent on central deputation. Kumar has earlier worked as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for Central Kashmir as well as DIG, CID.

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Vacant post filled

Tejinder Singh, who was IG CID, has been transferred as IGP, Jammu. Singh, who is a 2008-batch IPS officer, replaces Bhim Sen Tuti, who has been posted as Inspector General (HQ), a post that was vacant. Singh had earlier worked as SSP Jammu and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Poonch-Rajouri.

2002-batch IPS officer Uttam Chand, IG Police, Operations and Services, has been transferred and posted as IGP Railways, replacing Vivek Gupta. Gupta has been posted as IGP, security.

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Shakti Kumar Pathak, a 2009-batch IPS officer, has been designated as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He was working as in-charge director of the anti-corruption body.

Originally from Kashmir Police Service (KPS), Pathak was inducted into IAS in 2021 and has served as DIG police for Jammu range as well as Assistant Director of ACB.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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