Jammu and Kashmir: Four soldiers injured in exchange of fire in Nowgam

Four soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire with militants in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district Thursday, officials said. Army soldiers noticed some suspicious movement near the Line of Control and challenged the suspected militants at around 3 am, the officials said.

They said the infiltrators started firing towards the position of Army personnel, who retaliated effectively.

Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire, they said adding the injured personnel were evacuated to a medical facility in Kupwara.

Defence and Army officials did not comment on the incident, saying they were ascertaining details from the ground.

