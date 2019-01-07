Jammu and Kashmir: Former minister Javaid Mustafa Mir quits PDP

In another blow to the PDP, former minister Javaid Mustafa Mir has resigned from the party. Mir is the sixth former legislator to have resigned from the PDP after the BJP walked out of the coalition government in the state.

When contacted by The Indian Express, the former Chadoora MLA confirmed he had resigned from the PDP but did not give any reason.

Several senior leaders have quit the PDP in recent months, including Bashaarat Bukhari, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari, Haseeb Drabu and Mohammed Abbas Wani. While Bukhari recently joined the National Conference, the Ansaris have joined the People’s Conference (PC). Former Gulmarg MLA Wani also joined the PC on Sunday.

PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir termed Mir’s resignation “unfortunate”. “It is not a happy sign. When party is gearing up for elections, we need everybody on board. It is very unfortunate. He has not expressed anything and not given any reasons. But there must be some difference somewhere,” the PDP spokesperson said. Asked what the party was doing to stop leaders from quitting, Mir said, “We are taking steps.”

PC president Sajad Lone on Sunday tweeted, “I welcome M Abbas Wani into the caravan of change.”