Death toll rises to 18 as flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in J&K

Police officials inspect the damage to a mosque after heavy rains and flash floods, in the Mendhar area of Poonch district, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

At least 18 people, including several children, were killed, a large number of vehicles were swept away, and several residential and commercial buildings were damaged after overnight heavy rain led to flash floods and landslides in the early hours of Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Sixteen people died in Poonch district alone, and Rajouri town saw large-scale property damage.

In Poonch, 15 of the 16 deaths took place in the Surankote area — eight in Murrah, four in Sangla, and one each at Sanglani, Marhote and Dogrian Buffliaz.

One woman, 28-year-old Nazia Kousar, died in the Noon Bandi area near Poonch town when her house collapsed. Her husband, Mohammad Hafiz, and three children, aged between two and six, were rescued from under the debris and rushed to the hospital.