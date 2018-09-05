Jammu and Kashmir: Five held for gangrape, murder of 9-year-old

The girl had gone missing from her house in Boniyar on August 23, following which a case was lodged on August 24. The girl had gone missing from her house in Boniyar on August 23, following which a case was lodged on August 24.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested five people, including three teenagers and a woman, after the decomposed body of a nine-year-old girl was found in the forests of Boniyar in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, the police said.

According to the police, the girl was gangraped before being murdered. Her body, reportedly with eyes gouged out, was found just one kilometre from her house, the police said.

Baramulla’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Imtiyaz Hussan Mir, said all the accused, including two minors, have confessed to their crime.

“During the investigation, the father of the girl said he has two wives. A local and the second from Jharkhand. The missing girl was the daughter of second wife,” a police official said.

After the recovery of the body on Sunday, a special investigation team (SIT), headed by SDPO Uri, was constituted to investigate the murder… the SIT interrogated the suspects, including the stepmother of the girl, who confessed to their crime.

According to the police, the girl’s stepmother was jealous of her husband’s second wife and children. On August 23, she took her stepdaughter to the nearby forest along with her 14-year-old son, his two friends aged 19 and 14, and Naseer Ahmad Khan (28), where they raped and killed her.

