At all-party meet, J&K parties resolve to fight attempt to abrogate special status of state

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said abrogation of Article 35A would be an aggression against the people of the state and hence all regional parties have unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions that guarantee special status to the state.

Coming out of an all-party meet in J&K, the National Conference leader said regional leaders would meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise them about the consequences of any attempt to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcating the state.

I along with PDP party workers am holding a candlelight march from Gupkar Road to Lal Chowk tonight. Urgent need for GOI to allay fears in the Valley & reach out to people. J&K’s special identity is a matter of right & not privilege. pic.twitter.com/y5P8UxUwXj — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

“It was unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect & defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever,” Abdullah said.

The all-party meeting was followed by a candlelight march led by People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who demanded Centre’s action to quell the tension that has grasped J&K in the last few days. She also said the special status assigned to J&K “is a matter of right and not a privilege”.

The all-party meeting, that was previously scheduled at Mufti’s residence, was attended by Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone, Shah Faesal among others.

J&K has been on the edge after the state government, citing security concerns, ordered tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave immediately.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides the curtailing of the Amarnath Yatra, the state administration also suspended the Machail Mata pilgrimage on Saturday in a series of measures that have led to at least six countries issuing advisories against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir. Outstation students of NIT Srinagar were also asked to leave the campus and not return till any further orders were given.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has said there was no need to panic as the deployment of additional paramilitary forces was purely for security reasons, he underscored there were no plans to repeal Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.