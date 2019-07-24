Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives haul in Awantipora rings security alarm

The recovery of several hundred kilograms of explosives, stolen from a stone quarry in South Kashmir’s Awantipora district, earlier this month has set off alarm bells in the security establishment in Kashmir.

Investigators seized 20 crates of explosives from fields near the quarry and questioned 10-12 people. Each crate contained around 20 kg explosives and some included gelatine rods and other materials, officials said. The explosives were meant to extract limestone in the mines of Khrew on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The haul is significant, especially as it comes after February’s Lethpora attack, in which an explosives-laden vehicle detonated on the Srinagar-Jammu highway killing 40 CRPF personnel. In another incident in June, an IED targeted an Army vehicle in Arihal area of Pulwama, in which two jawans were killed and four injured.

Police in the Valley have been on alert for IED devices. While some modules have been busted in recent months, the alert for improvised devices is still in place.

After the explosives were seized in Awantipora, the police are in a quandary about its storage. Awantipora SP Tahir Saleem Khan told The Indian Express, “About 20 crates of explosives were stolen from the magazine (storage infrastructure for explosives) of a cement factory. It was reported to us by the factory owners and we took immediate action. However, we do not have the space or infrastructure to store so much explosives. We are looking at options.”

One of the options is to blast all the material to prevent any untoward incident. “Necessary explosive regulations are being stringently followed,” senior police officials said.

Officials said that while standard operating procedures — such as bringing in such materials with an armed guard and requisite paperwork — are in place, it is being verified whether the material was guarded at all times and stored properly.

With the Amarnath Yatra going on, the security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir has been operating at enhanced levels of vigilance.

The district administration has now ordered that police be intimated on the purchase of explosives by licence holders and that “the material so purchased be deposited in the concerned police station” after proper inventory of the material. The order also directs holders of such industrial units to take the quantum of material from the police station based on requirement.