J&K: Ex-minister among two expelled from PDP, Jammu leader removed from post

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday expelled former J&K minister Basharat Bukhari and senior leader Peer Mohammad Hussain from the party. The party also removed another senior leader from Jammu region, Mehboob Iqbal, from the post of party general secretary.

Bukhari and Hussain were expelled a day before they were supposed to join the National Conference (NC).

“Yes, they (Bukhari and Hussain) have been expelled for anti-party activities,” PDP vice-president Abdul Rehman Veeri told The Indian Express. “Similarly, Mehboob Iqbal has been removed as party general secretary for his activities. A decision about his future will be taken soon.”

The PDP has been battling rebellion within its ranks and at least five former legislators and several senior party leaders have parted ways with the party since the BJP walked out of the PDP-led coalition government in the state.

A two-time legislator, Bukhari, who represented Sangrama constituency in north Kashmir, was minister of Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation during the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

After Mehbooba Mufti took over as the chief minister, he was given the less sought after Horticulture Ministry. Bukhari joining the NC had been on the cards for quite some time now.

Explained PDP sees BJP hand in party rift Since the BJP walked out of the PDP-led coalition government, the PDP has been accusing the saffron party of trying to split the party. Immediately after the alliance collapsed, several PDP legislators openly rebeled against the party leadership and threw their weight behind BJP ally People’s Conference, which is led by Sajad Lone. The PDP has been accusing the BJP of trying to create a third political front in the Valley to undermine the position of the two main mainstream parties — PDP and NC. While the NC has remained unscathed so far, PDP has lost several top leaders, including five former MLAs.

Bukhari may announce his move to join the NC on Wednesday along with Hussain.

A minister in the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-led Congress-PDP government in 2002, Hussain was not happy when the party sidelined him after Mufti’s death. Hussain was reportedly also unhappy with the growing power of his son-in-law Peer Mansoor Hussain in the PDP.

The PDP has also removed its general secretary Mehboob Iqbal from the post. A bureaucrat-turned-politician from Bhaderwah, Iqbal has been removed from the post for “anti-party activities”. Sources said that he may also quit the PDP.

Another PDP leader, Raja Ajaz Ali, is also likely to join the NC.

Ali, a former Inspector General of Police, is a resident of border area of Uri in Baramulla and had joined politics after his retirement. Ali had announced his resignation from the PDP last week.