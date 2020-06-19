scorecardresearch
Friday, June 19, 2020
J&K: At least 8 militants killed in 24 hours in separate encounters

Security forces launched two operations on Thursday, in which five militants have been killed in Shopian and three in Awantipora.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: June 19, 2020 11:41:55 am
J&K encounter, shopian encounter, awantipora encounter, indian express Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

At least eight militants have been killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 24 hours. Security forces launched two operations on Thursday, in which five militants have been killed in Shopian and three in Awantipora.

Defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said three militants have been killed in an operation in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora district, including two who took refuge in a mosque.

“Maintaining the sanctity of the mosque, two terrorists hiding inside were eliminated. Precise operation with no collateral damage ensured. Joint operation in progress,” he said.

In Shopian district, at least five militants have been killed in an ongoing operation.

“Patience and professionalism worked. No use of firing and IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained sanctity of the #mosque. Both #terrorists hiding inside mosque neutralised,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying in a tweet posted by Kashmir Police Zone.

