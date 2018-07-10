J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian

J-K: An encounter between security forces, militants in Shopian is underway in Shopian. (ANI photo) J-K: An encounter between security forces, militants in Shopian is underway in Shopian. (ANI photo)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kundalan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district. The gunbattle in the forest area of Handwara broke out after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

More details are awaited.

