J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 8:44:06 am
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kundalan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district Tuesday morning.
On Monday, a militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district. The gunbattle in the forest area of Handwara broke out after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.
More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd