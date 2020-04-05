Nine militants killed in last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army said the operation was still going on. (Representational Image) The Indian Army said the operation was still going on. (Representational Image)

The Indian Army on Sunday said that nine militants were killed in the last 24 hours in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Four militants were killed on Saturday, five others were killed on Sunday while trying to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said in a statment.

The Army added that a security officer lost his life while two others were critically injured in the Sunday operation. “Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” it added.

The Army added that the operation is still ongoing.

Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday morning. J&K Police said the militants were behind recent killings of civilians in south Kashmir.

Joint forces launched a cordon-and-search in Hardmand Guri in Manzgam area of Kulgam district after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, police said. During the operation, militants fired on the security forces, triggering the encounter around 5.45 am, police said.

A police statement issued on Saturday night identified the slain militants as Shahid Sadiq Malik, a resident of Kulgam, Mohd Ashraf Malik alias Sadam, a resident of Anantnag, and Waqar Farooq, a resident of Hanan Chawalgam. The identity of the fourth militant is yet to be ascertained.

J&K Police spokesperson in Srinagar said the group had killed four civilians over the last 12 days. “A Hizbul Mujahideen group of 3/4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. 4 such killings were done by them in South Kashmir. Police was able to track them down and an operation was launched this morning by Police,SF, Army in which 3 of them have been neutralized,” J&K Police tweeted.

The fourth death was later confirmed by the police.

