Pulwama encounter HIGHLIGHTS: 7 civilians killed, mobile internet suspended in several parts of Valley

J&K encounter HIGHLIGHTS: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar said, "I have been informed that seven people were killed in clashes that broke out near the encounter site. We are collecting further details."
Seven civilians were killed Saturday in clashes that broke out between youths and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district following an encounter with militants in the area. At least one Army jawan and three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight. Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar said, “I have been informed that seven people were killed in clashes that broke out near the encounter site. We are collecting further details.” Mobile internet services have been suspended in several parts of the Valley.
The encounter began this morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village of Pulwama after receiving specific intelligence inputs on the presence of militants in the area. As police were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them.
Army Sawar Kishan Singh Rajput who lost his life in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. He is from Ratangarh, Churu, Rajasthan. Three terrorists were also killed in the encounter. pic.twitter.com/nHnhCsyESb
People injured in Pulwama have been admitted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that’s the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full page ads don’t bring peace.
Mehbooba Mufti says 'no country can win a war by killing its own people'
Reacting to the encounter, PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians. South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule? The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved." "How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings, and once again appeal for efforts, to stop this bloodbath," she added.
Pulwama encounter comes two days after Sopore gunfight
The encounter comes two days after two militants were killed in an encounter at BrathKalan village of North Kashmir’s Sopore district. Security forces had launched an operation following information on the presence of militants there.
Welcome to our Live blog. An Army jawan and three militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. Six civilians were also killed in clashes that broke out near the encounter site. Follow LIVE updates.
Saturday's encounter comes two days after two militants were killed in an encounter at BrathKalan village of North Kashmir’s Sopore district. Security forces had launched an operation following information on the presence of militants there. According to police, the encounter had started after militants opened fire at the security forces.
On Tuesday, four Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed in a militant attack on a police picket in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The attack was a first by militants in the Valley after they suffered several blows in multiple encounters over the last one month in South Kashmir. Police officers said that the policemen who were killed were guarding a picket meant for the security of a few Kashmiri pandit families living in Zainapora area of Shopian. Four weapons belonging to the policemen were also taken by the militants after the attack, officials said.
The four policemen were identified as Abdul Majeed, Mehraj-ud-din, Anees and Hameed-ul-lah.
