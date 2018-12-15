Pulwama encounter HIGHLIGHTS: 7 civilians killed, mobile internet suspended in several parts of Valley

Appeal to citizens to keep away from encounter site: J&K Police

J&K Police in a statement said that a joint search operation was launched by the security forces based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Monghama area of village Sirnoo in Pulwama district Saturday morning. During the search operation, which was in an open field, militants fired indiscriminately leading to an encounter.

A crowd came dangerously close onto the encounter site while the search operation was going and got injured. The injured civilians were evacuated to a hospital where unfortunately seven persons succumbed to their injuries. Others who were admitted to the hospital are stated to be stable. Army personnel who got wounded in the crossfire are being treated at a hospital while one jawan succumbed to his injury.

In this encounter, three militants were killed. Bodies were handed over to the legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police has registered a case in the matter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition which were recovered from the site of the encounter have been taken in for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror cases.

The loss of civilian lives is deeply grieved. Police once again appeals to the citizens to remain away from the encounter site as it is a prohibited zone which involves significant danger to life because of the nature of the encounter.