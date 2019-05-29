J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Kulgam

Toggle Menu
A police official said a search operation was going on in Kulgam district when the gunfight broke out. (Representational Image)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on early Wednesday morning. This is the second operation which has taken place in South Kashmir in last 24 hours.

Kashmir police zone tweeted, “Exchange of #fire between #securityforces & #terrorists at #Kulgam. Further details shall follow.”

More details awaited.

Two JeM militants were killed in an gunfight which took place in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

